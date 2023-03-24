Stunning 3 bdrm, 2 bathrm home in a private setting near the Lewis River.Watch the wildlife stroll across this tranquil 3.45 acre property while enjoying the relaxing sound of Johnson Creek bubbling through nearby.Kitchen has granite countertops and an expanse of gorgeous cabintry including a large pantry.Primary suite has a walk-in closet, walk-in shower, double sinks and a soaking tub.Huge outbuilding can be used as garage/shop,RV storage. So much potential for hobbies and future landscaping!!
3 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $535,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 2-month-old is dead after being taken off life support.
It may officially be spring, but it likely won't feel like it this weekend.
Bullets reportedly missed the victims by "mere inches."
For more than a decade, officials have said a hotel will draw more business to the center.
The suspect reportedly injured an officer.