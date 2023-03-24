Stunning 3 bdrm, 2 bathrm home in a private setting near the Lewis River.Watch the wildlife stroll across this tranquil 3.45 acre property while enjoying the relaxing sound of Johnson Creek bubbling through nearby.Kitchen has granite countertops and an expanse of gorgeous cabintry including a large pantry.Primary suite has a walk-in closet, walk-in shower, double sinks and a soaking tub.Huge outbuilding can be used as garage/shop,RV storage. So much potential for hobbies and future landscaping!!