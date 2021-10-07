Multifamily opportunity! Large lot close in. Two living areas, with large seperate fenced in back yards, Garage, and storage shed for each side. Live in one side and and rent out the other or rent out both for the extra income! Just minutes to I5, a must see!
3 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $525,000
