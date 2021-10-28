Stunning river and territorial views. Quiet secluded country setting at end of road. Remodeled farmhouse on 2.7 acres. New paint in and out. New roof, Open bright and light with soaring ceilings in living and dining room. Tall windows. New flooring throughout. Remodeled kitchen features new cabinets, quartz counters, Stainless appliances. Main floor primary bedroom. Carport. Room for shop.
3 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $519,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Longview Police Department reported one person was killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon involving two cars and a RiverCities Transit bus.
A 19-year-old Longview woman was killed Tuesday afternoon when she drove head-on into a RiverCities Transit bus.
Officials say a body found in early October near the Cowlitz River died by homicide. The suspect is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.
An especially strong jet stream over the Pacific Ocean is spinning off a series of five or six weather systems, including a massive “bomb cycl…
Police say a 37-year-old man, who checked out of a local halfway house in June, is no longer missing.
Police Blotter: Woman in pajamas flees after trying to steal tools, returns to scene for her phone Monday in Longview
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.
Born without her lower left arm, 13-year-old Kaylynn wanted to go goose and duck hunting with her father, but Jon McSmith said he couldn’t figure out a way for her to safely handle a shotgun. Slapshot USA found a way.
St. Vincent de Paul Director and retired Longview Police Captain Dan Jacobs died Saturday from complications of Lou Gehrig’s disease, leaving …
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.