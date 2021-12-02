Stunning and Beautifully maintained Henry floor plan on Premium Exterior Lot backing up to Green belt in Meriwether Community featuring: Pool-Court-Clubhouse. Home features Upgrades incl: Energy efficient kitchen appl-Gorgeous wood cabinetry and Brushed Nickel hardware. Main: Large Kitchen w/ Pantry-Island-Gas Stove, Den, Living Room, Dining Room w/ Slider to Covered Patio. Upper: primary complete w/ Walk-in closet-Shower-Soaking tub-Dual Sinks, Bonus Room, Bedrooms 2 & 3, and Laundry Room.
3 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $514,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Police Blotter: Woman allegedly slaps employee Monday after being asked to wear mask inside Longview business
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.
RAINIER — One person was wounded in a shooting Sunday afternoon in the Rainier area and is in critical condition, but the victim has not been …
A Longview man was arrested for suspicion of vehicular assault while driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol when he allegedly caused …
Law enforcement is asking for the public's help in finding the other car involved. It's a dark colored SUV with significant damage to the front passenger side and it fled southbound, Finn said.
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.
New City of Longview Director of Community Development Ann Rivers said she plans to bring forward projects that have a good chance of getting the state’s and the governor’s support, also fit well in the community and have long-term potential.
A 76-year-old man was sent to the hospital Monday morning after an SUV reportedly hit his vehicle on State Route 504 between Silver Lake and T…
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.
Next year will see a push to dramatically expand Longview’s bicycle lanes and biker-friendly streets.
CENTRALIA — Once could have been an aberration. Twice looks a lot more like the truth.