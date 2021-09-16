 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $500,000

Gorgeous home on nearly 6 acres close to Woodland! Fantasic wooded and secluded acreage. Feels like your own park! 3 bedrooms plus an office, 2 bathrooms, formal dining and living room. Light and bright open floor plan. Large vaulted master with walk in closet. Detached 2 car garage with extra storage in the back, additional large outbuilding/shed. Sprawling back deck with phonomenal views, as well as backyard firepit. Roof less then 5 years old! Home has A/C! What more could you want!

