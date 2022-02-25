Custom-built 2017 ranch home with an attached 1,000 sqft. shop/garage. This home sits on an oversized lot in Woodland with RV parking and RV hookups. Like brand new without the headache of building. Just minutes off of I5 and close to everything. Open concept floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. SS appliances, vaulted ceilings, quartz counters, laminate floors, gas fireplace, energy efficient HVAC, and more! Covered patio with gas hookups, great for entertaining year round.
3 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $499,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A man living in a closed Longview salon was detained by SWAT members Thursday night after he insinuated he would fire at law enforcement if th…
Final defendant in Cowlitz County Sheriff Deputy DeRosier's case sentenced, while another has not reported to jail
The last defendant in the case of Cowlitz County Sheriff Deputy Justin DeRosier's 2019 murder was sentenced last week, while another recently …
TACOMA — It’s not a secret. Ask any wrestler and they will tell you — it’s an absolute grind.
Amid the many unknowns at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, it became quickly apparent that elderly people and those with underlying hea…
Talking Business: National mortgage lender opens Longview office with longtime local loan officer amid housing market boom
What goes up, must come down — except for the housing market, experts say.
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.
COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE — Drivers along the Columbia River Gorge in Oregon this summer will be required to purchase a vehicle permit to use the h…
See where local sides are headed for the next step of the postseason.
WOODLAND — Officials report several delays on southbound Interstate 5 between Woodland and La Center on Thursday are cleared.