3 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $499,900

Custom-built 2017 ranch home with an attached 1,000 sqft. shop/garage. This home sits on an oversized lot in Woodland with RV parking and RV hookups. Like brand new without the headache of building. Just minutes off of I5 and close to everything. Open concept floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. SS appliances, vaulted ceilings, quartz counters, laminate floors, gas fireplace, energy efficient HVAC, and more! Covered patio with gas hookups, great for entertaining year round.