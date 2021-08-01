 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $499,900

3 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $499,900

3 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $499,900

Beautiful well maintained ranch home on oversized level lot. Dbl car garage + large shop and extra covered parking area ensures lots of room for all your toys. This 3 bedroom 2 bath with sunroom opens up to a large fenced back yard great for entertaining! Fire pit, hot tub, she shed & fruit trees. Close-in to dining/schools/shopping. Minutes to I-5 for easy commute. A must see!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News