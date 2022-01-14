Henry floorplan on Premium Exterior Lot backing up to Green belt in Meriwether Community featuring: Pool-Court-Clubhouse. Home features Upgrades incl: Energy efficient kitchen appl-Gorgeous wood cabinetry and Brushed Nickel hardware. Main: Large Kitchen w/ Pantry-Island-Gas Stove, Den, Living Room, Dining Room w/ Slider to Covered Patio. Upper: primary complete w/ Walk-in closet-Shower-Soaking tub-Dual Sinks, Bonus Room, Bedrooms 2 & 3, and Laundry Room. Updated bathroom vanity and Mirror.
3 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $499,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Washington State Department of Labor and Industries is looking into a logger who was killed while working near Castle Rock on Monday.
Bed Bath & Beyond is leaving Longview’s Triangle Center while AutoZone is reportedly filling a long-running empty space in the outdoor mall.
When Ron Turnboo picked up a lit explosive that someone sent his way early New Year’s Day in Longview, the device immediately blew up in his r…
The Washington State Patrol arrested a Longview man Thursday after he hit a 2-year-old boy who reportedly stepped onto Ocean Beach Highway.
A Longview man pleaded guilty to three counts of felony child pornography charges Monday in Cowlitz County Superior Court.
A Toledo man was killed in a head-on collision with a semi truck Monday morning on State Route 505 in Lewis County.
Police Blotter: Officers receive report of Kelso man running car service business out of home without license
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.
A downtown business moratorium and a new tenant for the Mint Farm Industrial park highlight the agenda for the Longview City Council’s busy fi…
Cowlitz County COVID-19 cases appear to be following the statewide trend of rapidly increasing, after rising more slowly late last month.
WOODLAND — A van reported stolen in Woodland Monday morning later was identified to allegedly be involved in two Oregon thefts. Authorities ar…