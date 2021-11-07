3 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $499,000

Stunning river and territorial views. Quiet secluded country setting at end of road. Remodeled farmhouse on 2.7 acres. New paint in and out. New roof, Open bright and light with soaring ceilings in living and dining room. Tall windows. New flooring throughout. Remodeled kitchen features new cabinets, quartz counters, Stainless appliances. Main floor primary bedroom. Carport. Room for shop.