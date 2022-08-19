 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $478,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $478,000

Meriwether Neighborhood Community Clubhouse! GR w/spacious FR. Island kitchen w/lots of cabinetry,WI pantry. Dining slider to cvrd patio. Primary en-ste,WI closet,dual sink vanity,soak tub,shwr. 2 addtl bds,WI closets. Den/ofc. Bath w/combo soak tub&shwr. Pwdr rm w/pedestal sink. Laundry rm. Spacious loft. Smart lock entry. Vinyl,carpet. Hi ceilings on main. Community clubhouse,pool,basketball ct,play area,play structure,party rm w/kitchen,workout room,2 baths w/shwrs. Come join this community!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News