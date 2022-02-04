Great Room Concept! Corner Lot! Entry w/recessed light. GR w/spacious FR. Island kitchen features lots of cabinetry, recessed light. Lg WI pantry. Dining w/slider to partially cvrd deck, backyard. Primary en-ste, WI closet, dual sink vanity, soak tub&sep shwr. 2 addtl bdrms w/WI closets. Den/ofc & Lg loft. Laundry rm. Powder rm w/pedestal sink. Bath w/single sink vanity, combo soak tub&shower. Carpet&vinyl. High ceilings on main. Landscaped,partially cvrd deck,corner lot. Make this yours!
3 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $450,000
