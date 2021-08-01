3 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $429,900

Meticulously maintained one level in quiet & established neighborhood. This home is situated on a quarter acre, w/plenty of room to enjoy! Cov'd deck great for entertaining, detached workshop, & beautiful landscaping. Inside you'll find an extensive remodel done RIGHT. New paint, doors, trim, baths, fixtures, tile flrs, & more. HIGH end kitchen remodel w/ 48" gas range, custom cabs, slab granite. Gas FP, A/C, handscraped hickory wood flrs. You won't want to miss out on this practically new home.