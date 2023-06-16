END UNIT TOWNHOME! Qualifies for ZERO down USDA loan! Step inside this bright 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with an open concept floor plan, modern finishes, stainless steel appliances, luxury vinyl plank flooring, HUGE oversized garage with access to a fully fenced backyard. The main level has a bedroom and bathroom. Upstairs is the master suite with a shower and walk-in closet, plus a spare bedroom and full bath. Outside is a deck, patio, backyard, french drain that ties into rain drain, and MORE! OPEN HOUSE Saturday 06/17 from 12:00 - 3:00 pm.