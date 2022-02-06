3 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $425,000

One of kind home on Lewis river frontage! This rare double wide manufactured home on a dead end street sitting on 1+ acre & has gone through a full renovation. Inside, offers large new windows with lots of natural light, sleek laminate flooring, new kitchen with SS appliances, New HVAC, updated title baths, open floor plan with private deck over looking the river. Newer roof, private well and septic with a shop and plenty of parking. Grab your fishing pole and come tour this home while it last.