3 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $419,900

Beautiful private paradise tucked away in-between mature trees with a newer 2018 manufactured home. This 2.11 parcel offers plenty of level ground for parking or potential shop/barn. Newer manufacture home with 3 bedrooms/2 bath, open concept living space. Kitchen features large center island and pantry, stainless steel appliances and lots of counter space. Spacious main bedroom with spa-like master bath and large walk-in closet.