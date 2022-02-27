 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $400,000

Nestled on a cul-de-sac and WALKING DISTANCE TO LAKE this 3 bed/ 2bath home is in the PERFECT LOCATION! This home boasts an OPEN AND BRIGHT FLOOR PLAN and LARGE ROOMS! The kitchen over looks the dining area as well as the FAMILY ROOM. There are 2 living areas and a large LAUNDRY ROOM! The HUGE PRIVATE BACKYARD has tons of space and room to stretch out. There is also side yard perfect for a RV/ all your toys. Perfect for a first-time home buyer or investor. Call today!

