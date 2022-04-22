If you are looking for a low-maintenance lifestyle so you can go play in the natural wonders of the Columbia River, Lewis River, Horseshoe Lake Park. Open floor plan, with great room concept Newer SS appliances, pantry, 9ft ceilings on main level and custom blinds throughout. Oversized 2 garage with door opener, large deck, luminated cedar fence, heat pump. New Stair lift installed provides assisted access to guest bedroom and main floor. Huge backyard.
3 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $399,900
