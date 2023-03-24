Sequoia Park Townhome! This 1550 SqFt 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home features open floor plan with great room concept, LVP flooring, granite countertops, SS appliances, pantry, 9ft ceilings on main level, heat pump hot water tank, HUGE oversized 2 car garage with door opener, extra storage, deck, cedar fence, gazebo with hammock area, landscaped backyard, air conditioning, heat pump, Investors welcome to rent this townhome. Too many extra features YOU MUST SEE THIS HOME!
3 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $399,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 2-month-old is dead after being taken off life support.
It may officially be spring, but it likely won't feel like it this weekend.
Bullets reportedly missed the victims by "mere inches."
For more than a decade, officials have said a hotel will draw more business to the center.
The suspect reportedly injured an officer.