3 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $394,900

Beautiful and well maintained one-level home in a picturesque community! This home includes an open floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bath. Contains a master with a full walk-in closet, energy efficient kitchen appliances, gas stove-top, new AC, wood cabinetry, attached 2-car garage, possible RV parking, laundry room and fenced backyard with patio! Close to parks, shopping and main roads. Community features a private pool, gym, clubhouse, park and more! Don't miss!