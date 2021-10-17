3 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $390,000

Escape the hustle and bustle of city life! This delightful double wide is tucked away in a 2.5 acre wooded wonderland. Refreshed interior complete with fresh paint, newer flooring, 4 new windows, updated light fixtures and a brand new electrical panel! Light and airy free flowing floor plan, perfect for hosting the holidays. Formal dining room plus eating area off the kitchen that could double as a homework station. Den makes a great home office space or playroom. Soak in the beauty of the PNW!