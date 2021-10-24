 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $375,000

Move-in Ready! Living room w/ceiling fan, easy access to kitchen. SS kitchen, w/lots of cabinetry incldg lazy susan&space above for accessories, all appliances remain. Kitchen dining w/wainscoting, slider to cvrd deck. Primary en-suite w/dbl closets, single sink vanity&shwr. 2 addtl bdrms. Laundry hkups in garage. Bath w/single sink vanity,combo soak tub&shwr. Laminate&vinyl flrg. Upgraded plumbing&light fixtures. Fresh paint in & out. Landscaped,cvrd &extended deck,fire pit, hed. Poss RV pkg.

