3 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $349,900

This homes potential is endless with new flooring throughout, new cabinets, carpet, & roof. Very centrally located Woodland 1,224 sq ft 2 story bungalo in a quiet neighborhood near I-5. 1 bedroom on main and 2 upstairs with 3/4 bath up and full bath down. Laundry, living and eating area on main. Covered front porch to enjoy on summer evenings. Ready for some TLC. Lot to be 6,295 sq ft.