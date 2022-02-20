 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $164,900

Great street appeal. Quality built 3 bedroom 1993 Marlette with laminate flooring and Vaulted ceilings. Built in pantry in kitchen and double ovens. Master has twin closets. Additional permitted room for Crafts/office/or Bonus added. Also beautiful walkway and exterior partially covered porch area for enjoying the outdoors on sunny or rainy days. Best lot in the park across form clubhouse and extra parking.

