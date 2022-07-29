 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $1,500,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $1,500,000

Breathtaking views from this exceptional custom 3 bedroom home with a shop on 4.95 acres! Fantastic open floor plan, high ceilings, built-ins & impeccable finishes throughout. Gourmet kitchen with a large island & huge pantry! Luxurious primary suite! Bonus room/media room! Expansive sliding doors onto the covered deck. Picturesque backyard with hot tub & horse shoe pit. Impressive 2745 sq ft shop with ADU/multigenerational living space! Too many amenities to list! This home is one of a kind!

