3 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $1,350,000

  • Updated
Picturesque views from this exceptional custom 3 bedroom home with a shop on 4.95 acres! Fantastic open floor plan, high ceilings, built-ins & impeccable finishes throughout! Gourmet kitchen, spacious island & huge walk-in pantry! Luxurious primary en- suite & vaulted bonus/media room upstairs. Expansive sliding doors onto covered deck. Professionally landscaped backyard retreat with hot tub & horse shoe pit. Impressive 42X46 sq ft shop with additional living quarters! Welcome home!

