3 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $1,250,000

Waterfront AND 12th hole golf course living! Life's a vacation when you own this beautiful, quality constructed home on the Lewis River, designed for fun & relaxation. Watch the bald eagles fly by, push your kayak into river, or relax on the wind protected deck. You will love the open great room w/entertainers kitchen, awesome master suite, fun family room w/ bar, & more! Spacious garages and covered vehicle storage, potential for guest quarters below, welcome to paradise! View More