Waterfront AND 12th hole golf course living! Life's a vacation when you own this beautiful, quality constructed home on the Lewis River, designed for fun & relaxation. Watch the bald eagles fly by, push your kayak into river, or relax on the wind protected deck. You will love the open great room w/entertainers kitchen, awesome master suite, fun family room w/ bar, & more! Spacious garages and covered vehicle storage, potential for guest quarters below, welcome to paradise! View More
3 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $1,250,000
Cowlitz County COVID-19 cases are increasing after a dip in mid-May.
WOODLAND — Despite a prohibition on the sale of marijuana in the city, a new retailer has opened shop to distribute cannabis in Woodland.
Police officer returns to duty in Castle Rock after he was seriously hurt by suspect who rammed his patrol car
The Cowlitz Chaplaincy helped Zimmerman and his family overcome hardships from the physical and emotional toll.
State and tribal police shot the driver of a vehicle Thursday following a chase that started in Kelso and ended with arrests near ilani Casino…
Police Blotter: Longview man arrested Friday on suspicion of furnishing liquor to minor, felony harrassment
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.
Owner of defunct Kelso business arrested on suspicion of felony theft, after not fulfilling or refunding orders
The owner of a closed Kelso business — who admitted to customers he could not refund or fulfill placed orders — was arrested Thursday on suspi…
After teaching grades 2-12 in one room at the private school for three years, Bush was ready to return to fourth graders and came Rose Valley in 1982. She’s been there — in the very same classroom — ever since.
R.A. Long’s historic 2021 basketball season won’t end with a celebration. There won’t be any nets to cut or trophies to raise. Instead, the Lu…