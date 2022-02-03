 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $1,200,000

Private Paradise w/Pristine Picturesque Views of Horseshoe Lake. Imagine the skies lit w/flares of sparkling magic while roasting s'mores over the fire during the 4th of July. Vaulted ceilings, hickory cabs, quartz cntrs & natural light brings warmth to this home. Fun features: induction stove, central vac w/kick toe, den/office & views from nearly every rm. Covered patio for outdoor entertaining yr round. 5+ac primed for your vision. Expansive garage: toys & classic cars can nestle away safely.

