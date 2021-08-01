Riverfront retreat! One-level home loaded w/upgrades on peaceful, private 3.63-acre lot right on the Lewis River. Chef's kitchen w/granite counters & island. Living rm w/cozy gas FP, built-ins, & dramatic floor-to-ceiling windows. Master ste has WI closet, spa-like bath, & door to deck. Home office w/exterior entry, built-ins, & half bath. Whole house generator. Huge, partly covered & heated deck w/sunshades, outdoor fireplace, & spectacular views! Quiet, rural setting minutes to freeway & town.
3 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $1,199,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
In Longview, state apportion is about 85% of the budget.
Owner Shelley Martin plans to hang up her apron and close her roughly 18-year-old business Saturday, so grab your cream horns before it's too late.
An argument between teenagers left one stabbed in the neck Friday evening at a Longview apartment.
The primary race for position 1 on the Longview School Board appears to be down to a race between Don Cox, a parent and Wahkiakum teacher, and…
KELSO — From the very first pitch of the Pacific Northwest Regional Baseball Tournament, Kelso was the team to beat.
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.
KELSO — As Jim Hewey said, it was bound to happen eventually this weekend.
Cowlitz County faces near record low July rainfalls, leaving a Longview nursery to re-evaluate watering system
A rainfall and staffing shortage this summer forced Longview nursery co-owner Dixie Edwards to rethink how to water her 7 acres of native and …
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.