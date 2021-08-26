3 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $1,140,000

$695,000 build cost-includes allowance for deck shown per plan as back covered patio, includes permit fees and water/sewer hookup allowances, includes an in house interior designer who coordinates selections with buyers, includes allowances for cabinets/ hard surfaces/ plumbing/ flatwork/ landscape/ excavation. 2700 sq ft of easy one level living, 616 sq ft of garage, Power and Water available. Spanning views of Mt Hood, Mt Jefferson, and the sparkling Columbia River, home of your dreams awaits!