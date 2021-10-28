 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $1,100,000

Columbia River Property w/ 600 + FT of River Frontage. Amazing River, Territorial & Mountain Views. Watch Ships, Birds, Boats & More. The Most Amazing & Enjoyable Sunrises & Sunsets. Convenient to I-5. Spacious 2,838 SF 3 Bed 3 Bath Beach Home on 5 Acres of Wooded & Beach Waterfront. Beautiful Vaulted Ceiling. Spacious Great Room. Lengthy Spacious Deck w/ Views. Gourmet Kitchen w/ Hickory Cabinets. SS Apps. Tile Floors. Master on the Main. Custom Windows w/ Blinds. 24'x48' RV Garage/Shop.

