3 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $1,100,000

One-of-a-kind custom home built right on Horseshoe Lake! This lakefront property features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and office. Living space offers stunning views, natural light, and vaulted ceilings throughout. This kitchen is a cook?s dream hosting double ovens, SS appliances, spacious island, and W/I pantry! Primary suite w/ gorgeous tile shower, ample closet space, and outdoor slider. Enjoy your evenings lakeside in the backyard featuring a great garden space as well a private dock!