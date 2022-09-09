 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $1,100,000

  • Updated
One-of-a-kind custom home built right on Horseshoe Lake! This lakefront property features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and office. Living space offers stunning views, natural light, and vaulted ceilings throughout. This kitchen is a cook?s dream hosting double ovens, SS appliances, spacious island, and W/I pantry! Primary suite w/ gorgeous tile shower, ample closet space, and outdoor slider. Enjoy your evenings lakeside in the backyard featuring a great garden space as well a private dock!

