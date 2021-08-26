 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $1,000,050

Don't miss out on this Outstanding View Property. 20 ft. ceiling in LR/great room. Master suite + office , Formal DR , kitchen + nook area. Views of Col River, St Helens + city lights. Brazilian cherry flooring. Huge granite island in kitchen. Custom cabinets and back splashes. 2nd master up plus 2 more bedrooms, loft , and bonus upstairs. Furnished media room with surround sound and big screen on lower daylight basement level. Hot tub. Enclosed back porch. RV parking. Room for shop.

