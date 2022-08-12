3 Bedroom Home in Vader - $399,900

Crowd pleasing floor plan with 9 ft ceilings! This spacious & light filled 1-level home on a large lot offers an open concept home you will absolutely love. The Kitchen features abundant counter space with Granite counters , walk-in pantry & SS/appliances with island/eat-bar! Primary Suite w/bath & WI closet. Sleek VP flooring and large windows off to your deck. Lots of room to garden or play. RV parking and so much more! Located in the charming town of Vader less than 3 miles to I5!