 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Vader - $399,900

3 Bedroom Home in Vader - $399,900

Crowd pleasing floor plan with 9 ft ceilings! This spacious & light filled 1-level home on a large lot offers an open concept home you will absolutely love. The Kitchen features abundant counter space with Granite counters , walk-in pantry & SS/appliances with island/eat-bar! Primary Suite w/bath & WI closet. Sleek VP flooring and large windows off to your deck. Lots of room to garden or play. RV parking and so much more! Located in the charming town of Vader less than 3 miles to I5!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News