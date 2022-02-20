3 Bedroom Home in Vader - $345,000

This charming country home in Vader is a great place to call your new home! This home has a great shop in a large backyard and a dog run on the side of the house. Newer gravel driveway for lots of parking and a very inviting front porch. Walk in and you will see a beautiful kitchen with tile backsplash and all SS appliances that stay with home. Walk into the living room and dining room which have a wonderful open concept. A barn door opens to the bathroom which also has a large utility room and then wraps around to the first floor primary bedroom. When you go upstairs you will find a bedroom on each side of the stairs for privacy. This home is waiting for your personal touches! Great neighborhood too!