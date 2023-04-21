Brand New 2023 Manufactured home on large lot! Home is move-in ready offering 3 bed 2 bath with a very nice floor plan. Kitchen offers island with light wood cabinets and crown molding, recessed lighting, open to living room great for entertaining. Primary Bedroom on other side of home w/walk in closet and full bath. Outside, offer nice porch with good privacy, concrete block skirting, fenced backyard, Gravel driveway and fresh sod in the front yard. Priced to sell, this is a must see!
3 Bedroom Home in Vader - $279,000
