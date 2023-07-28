Gorgeous one-level home offering comfort and functionality. With three bedrooms and two bathrooms, this home is complete with window coverings throughout and durable luxury vinyl plank flooring in all areas except the bedrooms. The great room features a corner gas fireplace that adds warmth and charm to the space. The kitchen boasts soft-close drawers, slab granite counters, a gas range, and an island that provides ample space for meal preparation and gathering with loved ones. The adjacent dining area offers a convenient and inviting space for enjoying meals. The primary suite is a true retreat, offering a large walk-in closet to accommodate your wardrobe and storage needs. The primary bathroom has a double sink vanity and a rain shower that creates a spa-like experience. Outside, you'll find a fully fenced yard with a partially covered composite back deck, perfect for enjoying outdoor activities and soaking up the natural beauty surrounding the home. The greenbelt lot offers a serene view of trees. Additional features include a finished garage floor, sprinkler systems in the front and back yards for easy lawn maintenance, and attic access in the garage with pull-down stairs and storage space. Don't miss out on the opportunity to call this property your own. Schedule a showing today and start living your dream lifestyle in beautiful Silver Lake!