Beautiful well-maintained home located in a great, quiet location. So much to do and see. Close to fishing, hiking, motocross, Johnston Ridge Observatory, horseback trails, rivers and camping. It's all right here! Live in this singe level home on a quiet greenbelt. Sit on your covered, heated back deck and watch the deer come by. Quartz counters, Luxury vinyl planking throughout, walk in shower, walk in closet and large pantry. Too much to list, This is a must see home!
3 Bedroom Home in SilverLake - $510,000
