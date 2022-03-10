Exquisite one level Craftsman home on a shy acre in Silverlake! Open concept home featuring 1,928 SF, 3 bdrms, 2 bath, Great room w/9 ft ceilings, formal living rm, Gourmet kitchen w/slab granite countertops-Maple cabinetry-SS appls-pantry, family rm & dining rm w/slider to spacious deck & patio, outdoor kitchen and hot tub with a beautiful gazebo cover, primary bedrm on main w/walk-in closet-tile shower-quartz counter-dual sinks, large den/office, luxurious laminate plank floors, 2 car garage.
3 Bedroom Home in Silver Lake - $519,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Drew’s Grocery, a community hub for Toutle, was largely destroyed by a fire Wednesday morning.
Kalama City Councilman Matthew Merz arrested Tuesday for allegedly accessing another council member's computer
Kalama City Council member Matthew Merz was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of computer trespassing, electronic data theft and spoofing after ac…
One dead in CR crash
A five-hour opening for recreational smelt dipping along the Cowlitz River brought Snow Bai and her 11-year-old daughter Jessica nearly an hou…
A man accused of kidnapping and assaulting a longtime friend over an alleged affair pleaded guilty to four of his original nine charges Monday…
YAKIMA — R.A. Long arrived in Yakima with plans of taking a king’s ransom back to Longview. Those plans were dashed in cruel fashion Friday ni…
WOODLAND — A Longview man was arrested on suspicion of vehicular assault and felony hit-and-run Saturday after a single-vehicle crash on Inter…
Anglers can dip for smelt for five hours Saturday along a portion of the Cowlitz River, the state announced after detecting the thin, silvery …
2A Boys State Basketball: R.A. Long falls to 5th with loss to N. Kitsap, brings home first trophy since ‘53
YAKIMA — When you shoot for the stars even a moon landing can feel like a failure.
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.