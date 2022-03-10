 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Silver Lake - $519,000

Exquisite one level Craftsman home on a shy acre in Silverlake! Open concept home featuring 1,928 SF, 3 bdrms, 2 bath, Great room w/9 ft ceilings, formal living rm, Gourmet kitchen w/slab granite countertops-Maple cabinetry-SS appls-pantry, family rm & dining rm w/slider to spacious deck & patio, outdoor kitchen and hot tub with a beautiful gazebo cover, primary bedrm on main w/walk-in closet-tile shower-quartz counter-dual sinks, large den/office, luxurious laminate plank floors, 2 car garage.

