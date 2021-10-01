3 Bedroom Home in Silver Lake - $499,000

Almost-new one level home on 2 acres with its own private drive! View of Mt St Helens! Very well-built home (in 2019!) with higher-end finishes! 3 bed/2 bath, + a den/playroom! Master suite with walk-in closet & door to the back concrete patio! The home has much to offer: stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops throughout, hardwood floors, central vac, custom cabinets, 9 ft. ceilings, large pantry, coffee bar, double oven, laundry room, covered front concrete porch & more! Come see today!