 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Silver Lake - $459,900

3 Bedroom Home in Silver Lake - $459,900

3 Bedroom Home in Silver Lake - $459,900

One level country retreat on over 2 acres. Large covered front porch. Open concept floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Master bedroom with attached bathroom & walk-in closet. Laundry/pantry off kitchen with separate entrance from mater bedroom makes it easy to do laundry or grab a late night snack. Brand new carpet in all 3 bedrooms. Forced air heating with heat pump plus original wall heaters.Oversized 2 car attached garage and detached shop, both wired for 220. Lots of parking for all your toys!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News