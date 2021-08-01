 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Silver Lake - $459,900

Quiet, country living in Silverlake. Short drive to Silverlake. 10 mins from Mt. St. Helens. The inviting front living space offers a wood pellet stove for all those cozy winter nights. Master with en suite. LVP throughout main living areas. Updated kitchen with s/s appliances. Pantry and mud entry. Huge shop with wood stove and meat locker on the back end. Small barn for all the storage. Covered porch & Firepit for outside entertainment. An true outdoorman's dream. Don't miss this One.

