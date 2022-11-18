 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Silver Lake - $419,900

Beautiful one owner home! This one level 1,548 sq. ft. home features 3 bedrooms plus den/office. Spacious great room with propane fireplace and stone surround. Primary bedroom with attached bathroom and walk-in closet. Interior finishes include craftsman style painted millwork, U-shaped eat-in kitchen w/alder cabinets, slab granite, dining area & slider to covered patio. Landscaping, sprinklers & fenced yard! Gated for 14 ft. of RV parking. Great location convenient to outdoor recreation.

