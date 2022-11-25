Beautiful one owner home! This one level 1,548 sq. ft. home features 3 bedrooms plus den/office. Spacious great room with propane fireplace and stone surround. Primary bedroom with attached bathroom and walk-in closet. Interior finishes include craftsman style painted millwork, U-shaped eat-in kitchen w/alder cabinets, slab granite, dining area & slider to covered patio. Landscaping, sprinklers & fenced yard! Gated for 14 ft. of RV parking. Great location convenient to outdoor recreation.
3 Bedroom Home in Silver Lake - $409,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
"There is something mind-boggling about it," the twins' father said. "In a sense, they're our oldest children, even though they're our smallest children."
The shooting occurred by the Vern Long Lions baseball park in Kalama.
RIDGEFIELD — Costco is getting a multimillion-dollar break from the city of Ridgefield to build its proposed 160,000-square-foot warehouse store.
Cowlitz County deputies arrested an Idaho man Wednesday afternoon after a police pursuit of a reported stolen vehicle ended in the Kelso area.
The suspect is being held on a $100,000 bond.
A bench warrant for her arrest was filed in Cowlitz County Superior Court in May.
Volunteers and Longview city staff are building the pallet homes on Alabama Street, but the county commissioners still haven't agreed to fund the project.
Hospital staff alerted police Monday morning a man with a gunshot wound was at the Longview emergency department.
In Cowlitz County, more voted for Democratic House candidate Marie Gluesenkamp Perez than Democratic Senate candidate Patty Murray.
Current Longview City Manager Kurt Sacha is set to retire the day before Kris Swanson takes over.