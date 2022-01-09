3 Bedroom Home in Silver Lake - $320,000

Back on market due to buyer financing failing. This 3 bed 1 bath home on .28 acre lot has a spacious fenced back yard with shed, garden space. The home has newer paint and roof, hardwood floors, and vinyl windows. Additional family room and utility room just off the kitchen, all appliances stay. The main living room includes a beautiful stone hearth fireplace to warm your toes on those cool winter nights. Located in the quiet Silverlake area, includes deeded private lake access. 13 min from I5.