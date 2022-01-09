 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Silver Lake - $320,000

3 Bedroom Home in Silver Lake - $320,000

Back on market due to buyer financing failing. This 3 bed 1 bath home on .28 acre lot has a spacious fenced back yard with shed, garden space. The home has newer paint and roof, hardwood floors, and vinyl windows. Additional family room and utility room just off the kitchen, all appliances stay. The main living room includes a beautiful stone hearth fireplace to warm your toes on those cool winter nights. Located in the quiet Silverlake area, includes deeded private lake access. 13 min from I5.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News