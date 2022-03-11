Enjoy the beauty of the PNW right from your own front yard! With views of Silver Lake from both the kitchen and dining room, this brand-new manufactured home is ready to become your primary residence or seasonal retreat. Head of household bedroom with walk-in closet and full bathroom secluded on one end of the house, two bedrooms and second bathroom on the other. Stainless steel appliances with an open design kitchen. Access to boat slip comes deeded with the land. FHA and VA accepted!
3 Bedroom Home in Silver Lake - $299,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Drew’s Grocery, a community hub for Toutle, was largely destroyed by a fire Wednesday morning.
Kalama City Councilman Matthew Merz arrested Tuesday for allegedly accessing another council member's computer
Kalama City Council member Matthew Merz was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of computer trespassing, electronic data theft and spoofing after ac…
A man accused of kidnapping and assaulting a longtime friend over an alleged affair pleaded guilty to four of his original nine charges Monday…
The Seahawks are in need of a new quarterback, and they do have options in their search to find Russell Wilson’s successor.
CLATSOP COUNTY — A Longview man driving a commercial truck on U.S. Route 26 died in a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning.
WOODLAND — A Longview man was arrested on suspicion of vehicular assault and felony hit-and-run Saturday after a single-vehicle crash on Inter…
A five-hour opening for recreational smelt dipping along the Cowlitz River brought Snow Bai and her 11-year-old daughter Jessica nearly an hou…
CLARK COUNTY — A Longview man who rolled his pickup, injuring his teenage passenger, Saturday on Interstate 5 and then allegedly left the cras…
One dead in CR crash
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.