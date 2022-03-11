3 Bedroom Home in Silver Lake - $299,000

Enjoy the beauty of the PNW right from your own front yard! With views of Silver Lake from both the kitchen and dining room, this brand-new manufactured home is ready to become your primary residence or seasonal retreat. Head of household bedroom with walk-in closet and full bathroom secluded on one end of the house, two bedrooms and second bathroom on the other. Stainless steel appliances with an open design kitchen. Access to boat slip comes deeded with the land. FHA and VA accepted!