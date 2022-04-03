(2) Nice level Lots Side by Side. A RARE FIND! These have incredible potential. Manufactured Home on the property is NOT HABITABLE and cannot be entered. DO NOT ASK TO ENTER THE HOME. TEAR DOWN! This is basically a (2) lot sales. Detached shop/garage is still good. All utility hook ups are still available on the property for a new home to be built and available for the 2nd lot as well, however buyer to due their own due diligence. These lots are close to Silver Lake in the Toutle area.
3 Bedroom Home in Silver Lake - $170,000
