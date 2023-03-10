This Forest Hill Estates home is a custom masterpiece with 3240sf of high-end finishes. Three bedrooms plus office and media room. As you step inside, the massive great-room and luxury kitchen offer a breathtaking view of the private backyard. A private covered deck off the great-room connects to the main level's primary bedroom. The lower level features two additional bedrooms, a full bath, great-room, and bonus space. Don't miss out on this stunning home! See video tour and 3D scan.
3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $849,900
