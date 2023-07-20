Exquisite one level view home on a manicured one acre with 1,800 SF shop. Gorgeous "2018" home boasting 1,850 SF, 3 bdrms, 2 bthrms, Great Room living w/9 foot ceilings, frml light filled living rm w/large viewing windows, dining rm s/slider to covered cozy patio. gourmet kitchen w/custom cabinetry-slab granite countertops-large center island-black SS apls, primary ensuite bdrm w/walk-in closet-double sinks & granite countertop, spacious utility/mud rm w/door to patio. recessed LED lighting throughout, 665 SF attached garage, exterior soffit lighting & Trane heat pump. The private grounds offer an 1800 SF fully finished shop w/ductless heat pump-recessed soffit lighting-separate covered RV parking, 12x16 storage shed & immense asphalt parking.
3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $799,900
