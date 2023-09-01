IMPRESSIVE! Brand new with modern lines and smooth finishes. Natural light pours in through the floor-to-ceiling windows capturing the views of Mt Hood, Mt Rainier & St Helens! Expansive greatroom with electric fireplace and sleek chef's kitchen featuring Quartz counters, modern flat panel cabinetry, accent island, butler's pantry & soft close drawers. High ceilings and tasteful LVP flooring throughout. Vaulted luxurious master suite with heated tile floors, curb-less walk-in shower, Quartz counters and a massive walk-in closet with central router cabinet pre-wired for LAN. Main floor office with French doors and closet - guest suite ready! Good sized guest bedrooms share a Jack-n-Jill bath, also with heated tile floors! XL sliding glass doors lead to the waterproof deck. Upstairs laundry continues the modern design with Quartz counters, sink and flat panel cabinets. Large storage room/flex space with power off the 3-car garage. Don't miss this oversized 0.71-acre lot in Columbia Heights!