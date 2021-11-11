 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $795,000

3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $795,000

Magnificent custom home on 7+ acres. 6 are fully fenced. Entry opens out to the living rm w/it's cozy fireplace to left and a Den on the right. The formal dining room is perfect for special occasions. Custom cabinetry throughout, the recently remodeled Main Bath is stunning. Grounds are amazing & the back patio w/ stunning Koi Pond & water feature are sure to be a showstopper. Visit the 5-stall barn with tack room, hayloft, and attached shop. A large portion of property is fenced for horses

